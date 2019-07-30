Swoopes (lower leg) was unable to practice Tuesday and was spotted in a walking boot, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

It's unclear how Swoopes picked up the injury, as the team didn't place him on the PUP or NFI list heading into training camp. Even though he's in a boot, it's still tough to tell how severe the injury is, as Swoopes could be wearing it as a precaution for a lesser injury. In any event, the Texas product will hope to get healthy soon as he faces an uphill battle to make the roster.