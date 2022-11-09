Nwosu recorded four tackles (three solo), including two sacks, during Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals.

Sunday's contest versus Arizona accounted for the second consecutive game where Nwosu amassed two sacks, as he did so in Week 8 against the Giants. The 25-year-old is now up to an impressive 40 tackles, seven sacks, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery through Seattle's first nine games this season, and he'll look to keep his effective 2022 campaign rolling into Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers in Germany.