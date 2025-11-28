Nwosu (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Vikings, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Nwosu is good to go after some limited practice reps this week. The veteran edge rusher has recorded 25 tackles (14 solo), including 5.5 sacks, 10 QB hits and a pair of pass breakups across 10 games and 56 percent of the Seahawks' defensive snaps.