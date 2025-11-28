Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Cleared to play Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nwosu (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Vikings, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Nwosu is good to go after some limited practice reps this week. The veteran edge rusher has recorded 25 tackles (14 solo), including 5.5 sacks, 10 QB hits and a pair of pass breakups across 10 games and 56 percent of the Seahawks' defensive snaps.
More News
-
Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Upgrades to limited Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Records sack in win•
-
Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Sees increased work Week 4•
-
Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Missing Week 1•