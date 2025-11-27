Nwosu (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Nwosu likely injured his ankle during the Seahawks' 30-24 win over the Titans this past Sunday, when he logged one solo tackle and one pass defense. His practice participation over the next two days will shed light on his chances of playing against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Nwosu's absence would mean more rotational snaps at outside linebacker would be available for Derick Hall, Jared Ivey and Connor O'Toole.