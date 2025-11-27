Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Dealing with ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nwosu (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Nwosu likely injured his ankle during the Seahawks' 30-24 win over the Titans this past Sunday, when he logged one solo tackle and one pass defense. His practice participation over the next two days will shed light on his chances of playing against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Nwosu's absence would mean more rotational snaps at outside linebacker would be available for Derick Hall, Jared Ivey and Connor O'Toole.
More News
-
Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Records sack in win•
-
Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Sees increased work Week 4•
-
Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Missing Week 1•
-
Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Participates in workout•