Nwosu recorded seven tackles (three solo), a sack, a pass breakup and a forced fumble in Monday's 17-16 win against the Broncos.

Nwosu played 59 of 66 defensive snaps (89 percent). He and Darrell Taylor (54 snaps) are the top edge rushers, but Nwosu had the more impressive stat line as Taylor failed to post a stop. Nwosu should have some IDP appeal moving forward, but it's worth noting his career highs are 40 tackles and five sacks.