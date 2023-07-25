The Seahawks signed Nwosu to a three-year extension Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The extension keeps Nwosu in Seattle through the 2026 season and is worth up to $59 million with $32 million guaranteed. Signed to a two-year, $19.055 million deal ahead of the 2022 campaign, Nwosu had a career year in Seattle last season, registering 9.5 sacks, 12 TFLs, 26 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The 26-year-old will again key Seattle's pass rush off the edge.