Nwosu (knee) was a limited participant in Seattle's practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Nwosu is seemingly still working his way back from knee surgery that caused him to miss the majority of the team's training camp. While the 28-year-old will look to be good to go for Sunday's season opener versus San Francisco, if he ends up being unable to play, Derrick Hall and Connor O'Toole could be in line for increased playing time.