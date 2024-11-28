Nwosu (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Nwosu's 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve opened Wednesday, and his limited participation was his first practice since suffering a quadriceps strain in Week 5 against the Giants. Nwosu will likely need to log multiple full practices before being reinstated off IR.
