Nwosu (hamstring) was a full participant during Thursday's practice.

Nwosu popped up on Wednesday's injury report as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. He was cleared to practice in full Thursday, which puts the veteran linebacker on track to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams. Nwosu logged one tackle during the Seahawks' NFC divisional-round win over the 49ers this past Saturday.