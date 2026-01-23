Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Logs full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nwosu (hamstring) was a full participant during Thursday's practice.
Nwosu popped up on Wednesday's injury report as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. He was cleared to practice in full Thursday, which puts the veteran linebacker on track to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams. Nwosu logged one tackle during the Seahawks' NFC divisional-round win over the 49ers this past Saturday.
More News
-
Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Nursing hamstring issue•
-
Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Cleared to play Week 13•
-
Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Upgrades to limited Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Records sack in win•
-
Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Sees increased work Week 4•