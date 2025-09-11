Nwosu (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Nwosu spent the offseason recovering from knee surgery in March. He was unable to play in the preseason and was ruled out for Week 1 against the 49ers, but his ability to log a full practice Wednesday indicates that he is on track to play against the Steelers on Sunday. Nwosu was limited to just six regular-season games in 2024 due to multiple lower-body injuries and finished with 14 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a pass defense.