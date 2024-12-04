Nwosu (quadriceps) was a John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site in Wednesday's practice, John reports.

Nwosu was set to return from injured reserve for Week 13 against the Jets after logging a full practice Friday. However, the Seahawks opted to take the cautious route and kept him on IR for this past Sunday's game. Nwosu's full practice Wednesday indicates that the 2018 second-round pick is trending towards playing against the Cardinals on Sunday.