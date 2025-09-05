Nwosu (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest against the 49ers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Nwosu opened the Seahawks' week of practice with consecutive limited sessions, but it now appears his knee injury will sideline him in Week 1. The veteran edge rusher has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, missing 22 of Seattle's 34 regular-season contests. His next opportunity to take the field will come in Week 2, when the Seahawks visit the Steelers.