Nwosu (knee) is not expected to be ready to practice anytime soon, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Nwosu was placed on the active/PUP list on Thursday as he continues to recover from offseason knee surgery, but he's not close to returning to action apparently. Head coach Mike Macdonald implied Wednesday that the linebacker could be sidelined into the regular season, saying that the linebacker will be out "probably throughout the rest of camp and then we'll go from there." Nwosu dealt with a series of injuries in 2024, including knee, thigh and wrist issues, and the team will likely ensure he's back to full strength before he returns to practice.