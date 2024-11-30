Updating a previous report, Nwosu (quadriceps) will not return in Week 13 against the Jets, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
While Nwoso was a full participant in Friday's practice, he's not ready to return to game action just yet. The veteran does appear to be nearing his first game action since Week 5, and he'll now set his sights on a potential Week 14 return at Arizona.
