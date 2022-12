Nwosu posted four solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Rams.

Nwosu recorded his third two-sack performance in five weeks, and he has extended his career high to nine sacks in his first season with the Seahawks. His previous career high is five sacks, so this is a significant breakout at in his fifth NFL season. At just 25 years old, Nwosu certainly has room to grow, but this has been an excellent season for IDP purposes.