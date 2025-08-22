Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Participates in workout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nwosu went through a workout in full pads Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official website reports.
Nwosu was reinstated from the active/PUP list Sunday after spending the beginning of training camp on the sidelines while recovering from offseason knee surgery. The linebacker didn't participate in Thursday's joint practice with the Packers, but it's still a positive sign that he was able to log reps in full pads on his own.
