Nwosu (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on the Seahawks' injury report Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Nwosu is dealing with an unspecified shoulder injury following Sunday's 27-7 loss to the 49ers, in which he tallied four tackles and one pass defended. The 25-year-old did play a smaller percentage of his team's defensive snaps (71 percent) in Week 2 compared to Seattle's season opener (89 percent), though it's unclear if this was due to any physical limitations related to his shoulder. Nwosu signed a two-year, $20 million deal as a free agent with the Seahawks this offseason, and he figures to play a prominent pass-rushing role when healthy this season.