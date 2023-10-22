Nwosu is considered questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a pectoral injury.
Nwosu tallied two tackles (one solo) and one QB hit before exiting the game. It remains to be seen if he can return. Derick Hall and Darrell Taylor would be candidates to replace him on the edge if he cannot.
