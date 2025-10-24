default-cbs-image
Nwosu finished with two solo tackles, including a sack, in Monday's 27-19 victory over the Texans.

The outside linebacker also played on more than half of the defensive snaps for the fourth week in a row. In that span, he has 15 tackles (six solo), including 5.0 sacks. Nwosu should continue to see snaps if he keeps getting to the quarterback.

