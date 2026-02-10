Nwosu returned an interception for a touchdown in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Patriots QB Drake Maye's arm was hit as he was throwing, and Nwosu was able to snag the ball and return it 46 yards for a touchdown, sealing the Seahawks' victory in the fourth quarter. Nwosu had a strong pass-rushing effort despite not recording a sack, too. Through 18 games including the postseason, the veteran edge rusher stacked up 37 tackles (18 solo), 7.0 sacks and three pass breakups. The 30-year-old is heading into the final year of his contract, carrying a $20.0 million cap hit.