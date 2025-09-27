Seahawks' Uchenna Nwosu: Sees increased work Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nwosu logged five tackles (three solo) during the Seahawks' 23-20 win over the Cardinals on Thursday.
Nwosu served in a rotational role at linebacker in the two games entering Thursday's NFC West bout. However, he played a season-high 38 snaps on defense, most of which came after DeMarcus Lawrence left the game due to a thigh injury that he suffered late in the first quarter. Nwosu would be in line to start in Week 5 against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 5 if Lawrence is unable to play.
