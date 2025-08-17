Nwosu (knee) passed his physical Sunday and is on track to being reinstated from the Seahawks' active/PUP list this week, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Nwosu opened training camp on the PUP list while recovering from offseason knee surgery, but he is poised to start practicing as training camp winds down. He's unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Packers, but the 2018 second-rounder is on track to being available for Week 1 against the 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 7. Nwosu appeared in just six regular-season games in 2024 due to separate lower-body injuries and finished with 14 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense.