Nwosu recorded six tackles (four solo), including two sacks, while also forcing a fumble in Monday's 24-3 win over the Giants.

Nwosu registered a season-high six takedowns while also getting to the quarterback for his first two sacks of the year. Seattle had a field day overall, compiling 11 sacks as a team and if they can keep getting consistent pressure moving forward, Nwosu will continue to be a beneficiary.