Nwosu posted two solo tackles -- one for a loss -- in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears.

Nwosu arrived in Seattle after posting 9.5 sacks and 13.0 tackles for loss over the last two seasons with the Seahawks. He signed a two-year, $20 million contract, so he should have a secure role on the edge in 2022. The Seahawks have a solid set of edge rushers with Nwosu, Darrell Taylor and rookie second-round pick Boye Mafe, and they'll be key to assisting the team's young secondary.