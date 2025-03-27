Seahawks GM John Schneider said Wednesday that Nwosu required offseason knee surgery, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

It was reported last week that Nwosu underwent some sort of surgery, but the nature of it wasn't known at the time after he dealt with various injuries last season. Nwosu has since agreed to a restructured contract to stay with the Seahawks after appearing in just six games during the 2024 campaign. Since turning in a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2022, Nwosu has played in just 12 games over the last two seasons.