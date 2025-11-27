default-cbs-image
Nwosu (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Nwosu was held out of Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, but his ability to return for Thursday's session is an encouraging sign. The 2018 second-rounder will have one more opportunity to upgrade his practice participation and avoid an injury tag heading into Sunday's game against the Vikings.

