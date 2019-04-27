The Seahawks selected Amadi in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 132nd overall.

Amadi was a leader on the Oregon defense who known to be physical in press coverage, but he had struggles in coverage and followed it up with a less-than-stellar performance at the combine, where he recorded a 4.51 40 and 115-inch broad jump. In Seattle, he'll likely be used closer to the line of scrimmage and consequently could push for IDP relevance if he can carve out a regular role sometime down the road.