Amadi (shoulder) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Amadi suffered a shoulder injury in Week 1's win over the Bengals, and looks as if he will be able to suit up Sunday against the Steelers, barring a setback. He should offer depth at the safety position and log snaps on special teams.

