Amadi is expected to start at nickel corner for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The Seahawks waived Jamar Taylor on Wednesday, opening the door for Amadi -- a rookie fourth-rounder -- to play on defense for the first time since Week 2. Taylor never exceeded a 50-percent snap share, so Amadi will likely fill into a similar role.

