Seahawks' Ugo Amadi: Light defensive workload in 2019
Amadi recorded 17 tackles over 16 regular-season games in 2019.
Amadi didn't play a defensive snap in 11 of 16 games, but he occasionally slotted in as a nickel corner when injuries stacked up. Most of his value came on special teams, though, as he was tied for ninth in the league with 11 special-teams tackles. The rookie fourth-round pick out of Oregon is in line for a similar role in 2020 since the Seahawks will return nearly their entire secondary.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC South.
-
Dynasty TE rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's plenty of potential at tight end, but not everyone will fulfill...
-
Dynasty WR rankings update
Heath Cummings says receivers approaching 30 should probably be passed over or traded away.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC South.
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's been a changing of the guard at running back, and there's another...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.