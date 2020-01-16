Play

Amadi recorded 17 tackles over 16 regular-season games in 2019.

Amadi didn't play a defensive snap in 11 of 16 games, but he occasionally slotted in as a nickel corner when injuries stacked up. Most of his value came on special teams, though, as he was tied for ninth in the league with 11 special-teams tackles. The rookie fourth-round pick out of Oregon is in line for a similar role in 2020 since the Seahawks will return nearly their entire secondary.

