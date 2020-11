Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Amadi (hamstring) will return to practice Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The Seahawks' secondary looked lost in Sunday's loss to the Bills, as Amadi and Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) were inactive while Quinton Dunbar (knee) was far from 100 percent. Amadi, the team's slot corner, would be a big boost in Week 10 against the Rams, as he's yielded just 5.4 yards per target and no touchdowns this year.