Amadi suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's win over the Bengals, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Per Crabtree, the injury happened on a collusion with Bradley McDougald, and it's unclear as to it's severity. The Seahawks don't resume practice until Wednesday, so it's likely there won't be a more clear picture for a few days. Amadi had racked up two solo tackles before exiting Sunday's contest.

