Amadi (hamstring) was a full participant at Thursday's practice.
Coach Pete Carroll told reporters Monday that Amadi was on track to practice this week after missing the last few weeks with the hamstring issue, so the secondary appears to be getting a massive boost. Amadi has operated as the team's slot cornerback when healthy, as he's yielded just 5.4 yards per target and no touchdowns this year, so expect him to assume that role again during Sunday's divisional game against the Rams.
