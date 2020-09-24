Amadi is expected to be the Seahawks' nickel safety following news that Marquise Blair (torn ACL) is out for the season, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Amadi served in this role toward the end of the 2019 season and appeared the front runner for the job in 2020 before Blair produced a dominant training camp. When Blair went down in Week 2, Amadi filled in immediately, logging 65 percent of the defensive snaps and eight solo tackles. Head coach Pete Carroll has showered Amadi with praise and believes it will be a smooth transition at the position. He could have his hands full in Week 3 versus the Cowboys, as rookie CeeDee Lamb, who primarily plays in the slot, just torched the Falcons for six receptions for 106 yards in Week 2.