Amadi recorded 54 tackles and seven pass breakups over 14 games (five starts) during the 2020 season.

Amadi operated as the Seahawks' primary slot cornerback in 2020. The 2019 fourth-round pick was solid in his duties, letting up 353 yards (5.7 yards per target) and no touchdowns in coverage. Under contract for two more seasons, Amadi should be the favorite to win the starting job again in 2021, barring a free-agent acquisition or a high draft pick.