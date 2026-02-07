The Seahawks elevated Jones from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Jones was elevated for the NFC Championship Game against the Rams, but ended up inactive on game day as the Seahawks chose Cam Akers to be the No. 3 running back behind Kenneth Walker and George Holani. A similar fate is likely in store for Jones this Sunday as the Seahawks take on the Patriots in Super Bowl LX.