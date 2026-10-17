Jones turned four carries into 20 yards and caught his only target for minus-one yard during Thursday's 17-14 overtime loss to the Broncos.

Jones played a total of 26 snaps (nine on offense, 17 on special teams) during Thursday's loss and operated as the clear RB3 behind Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. Jones was effective in the run game on limited carries, but he could lose his spot on the 53-man roster if Zach Charbonnet (knee) is activated from the reserve/PUP list ahead of the Seahawks' Week 7 home tilt against the Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 25.