Jones reverted to Seattle's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Jones was elevated from the practice squad each of the past two weeks. He logged six of 62 offensive snaps Sunday against Tampa Bay and carried four times for 32 yards while also recording 16 snaps on special teams. Jones' offensive work Sunday came entirely in garbage time with the Seahawks holding a big lead, and he doesn't figure to be a big part of the offense in future games for which he's active unless there are injuries ahead of him in the RB pecking order.