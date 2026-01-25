Seahawks' Velus Jones: Inactive for NFC Championship
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams.
Jones and Cam Akers were both elevated from the practice squad to the Seahawks' active roster Saturday. However, it will be the latter that joins George Holani as the team's backup running backs behind Kenneth Walker for Sunday's playoff contest while Jones observes the game in street clothes.
