Jones could take on an elevated role in Seattle's backfield after Zach Charbonnet suffered an ACL tear in Saturday's divisional-round win over San Francisco, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Charbonnet's postseason is over due to the injury, leaving Kenneth Walker alone atop the Seahawks' RB pecking order. The duo of Walker and Charbonnet consistently shared the backfield in a near-even split during the regular season, but chances are Walker will be tasked with taking a higher percentage of handoffs with Charbonnet out of the picture. Nonetheless, there's now an opportunity for another RB to make an impact as Walker's backup, and Jones certainly figures to be in the mix. He was elevated ahead of Saturday's victory and served as the team's third RB against the 49ers, carrying six times for 10 yards. It was just the second time this season that Jones took any handoffs during a contest, but the only other healthy running back currently on Seattle's roster or practice squad is Cam Akers.