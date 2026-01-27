Seahawks' Velus Jones: Reverts to Seattle's practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones reverted to the Seahawks' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Jones and Cam Akers were both elevated to the Seahawks' active roster Saturday, though the former ended up being a healthy scratch for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams. Super Bowl LX against the Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 8 will be Jones' last opportunity to be elevated to Seattle's active roster this season.
