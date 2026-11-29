Jones will serve as the Seahawks' No. 3 back in Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the 49ers with Emanuel Wilson a healthy scratch for the game, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, seemingly foreshadowing Sunday's active status. The journeyman fifth-year pro has logged just 20 snaps from scrimmage across six games this season, recording 28 rushing yards on nine carries, one reception for minus-1 yard and 40 kickoff-return yards. With Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price both healthy in front of him, Jones isn't expected to see many touches unless in-game injuries strike either or both of his backfield mates.