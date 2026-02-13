Seahawks' Velus Jones: Signs reserve/future deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones signed a reserve/future contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
The running back was elevated to the active roster for Super Bowl LX, played 23 snaps on special teams and downed a punt on New England's two yard line. Jones appeared in three games for Seattle during the 2025 regular season, carrying the ball four times for 32 yards.
