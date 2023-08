Jones will be out for a few weeks due to an ankle sprain, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Jones saw action in three games with the Seahawks last season, earning 43 snaps on special teams. The 25-year-old may have been on the outside looking in regarding the final roster, so any kind of extended absence could be detrimental to his goals. He'll now focus on getting healthy and back out on the practice field.