Taulapapa signed with the Seahawks on Friday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Taulapapa spent four seasons at Virginia before transferring to Washington in 2022, where he turned 140 carries in 887 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 24 catches for 225 yards and a touchdown. He'll look to compete for a depth backfield spot that is headlined by Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet and DeeJay Dallas.