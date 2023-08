Taulapapa signed a contract with the Seahawks on Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

The running back fills a roster spot after the team let go of defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo on Thursday. Taulapapa went undrafted out of the University of Washington, joined the Seahawks for rookie minicamp and training camp and then got waived less than a week ago. The rookie is competing for a depth role and has a chance to play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Cowboys.