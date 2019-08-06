Saxton signed a contract with the Seahawks on Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Saxton joins a crowded Seattle tight end room, and faces long odds to make the 53-man unless Will Dissly (kneecap), Ed Dickson (knee) and Jacob Hollister (groin) are unable to get healthy. He'll work to stand out during the preseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    WR Preview: Breakouts

    Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...

  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    WR Preview: Busts

    You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...

  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    WR Preview: Sleepers

    Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...