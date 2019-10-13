Coach Pete Carroll called Dissly's Achilles injury a "serious one" following Sunday's 32-28 win at Cleveland, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

Considering Carroll also termed the situation "devastating," Dissly may have suffered a second season-ending injury in as many pro campaigns. Once further testing is done on Dissly's lower left leg, the Seahawks will reveal the extent of the injury. In the wake of the news, the team is down to two healthy tight ends (Luke Willson and Jacob Hollister).

