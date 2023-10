Dissly (shoulder) is listed as active Monday against the Giants.

After sitting out Week 3 due to a shoulder injury, Dissly was able to managed back-to-back limited sessions to begin Week 4 prep before practicing in full Saturday. Still, he was listed as questionable for Monday's game along with Noah Fant (knee). Both players have been deemed available, and Dissly now will look to build upon his 5-52-0 receiving line on five targets through two appearances this season.