Dissly (Achilles) was limited during Thursday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Dissly wasn't listed on Wednesday's first injury report of the season, but he's still feeling residual effects of the Achilles tear he sustained last October. With all of Greg Olsen, Jacob Hollister and Luke Willson in house, the Seahawks could opt to ease Dissly back into action even if he's cleared to suit up in Atlanta on Sunday.
